B’ Haram, ISWAP terrorists suffer more defeat, surrender in North East

Nigerian Army troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, OPLD, has inflicted devastating defeat on Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, terrorists in the North East.

Col. Aminu Iliyasu, the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Iliyasu disclosed that the troops recorded successes in the ongoing clearance operations in the theatre of operation in the northeast.

He said that the troops have sustained the recent defeat exacted on the terrorists with more rigour in Damboa and Garkida towns of Borno and Adamawa States, respectively.

Iliyasu noted that the devastating defeat suffered by the insurgents had continued to widen the cracks and animosities exposed recently within the ranks and files of the Boko Haram sect on one hand and between it and its rival splinter sect on the other.

“This is providing the troops with the much needed tonic to continue to decimate the terrorists in a bid to expeditiously end their obnoxious activities.

“It could be recalled that on March 11, the gallant troops of Strong Response Area Gubio successfully repelled a Boko Haram criminals’ attack.

“During the encounter, the troops dealt a decisive blow on the marauding criminals, neutralised two of them and captured one AK47 Rifle.

“Subsequent exploitation by the troops along the withdrawal route of the insurgents in the early hours of March 12 led to the discovery of additional five shattered bodies of the terrorists from the encounter.

“One burnt Boko Haram terrorists Gun Truck, one PKT Machine Gun, two AK 47 rifles, three AK 47 rifle magazines and 67 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition were also recovered,” he said.

Iliyasu revealed that two Boko Haram terrorists: Musa Mohammed 21-year-old and Maina Liman 35-year-old surrendered to the troops of 202 Battalion at Tashan Goto in Bama Local Government Area on March 5.

He said that the surrendered terrorists confessed that they worked for Nakib (a Boko Haram Captain) at Bula Umar Village.

The Army spokesman further disclosed that the troops recovered two AK47 rifles with magazines and eight rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition from the surrendered terrorists.

He added that the surrendered terrorists further revealed that a number of their members were killed by the troops in recent times.

According to him, the surrendered insurgents hinted that many of their members were wandering in the forest and willing to surrender to troops because they were tired.

“They also regretted their involvement in the act of insurgency while calling on their former collaborators to also take the bold step to renounce and submit themselves to the authorities of the Nigerian Army.

“In a related development; on March 8, another Boko Haram terrorist, Bulama Modu Zantaliye, surrendered to troops of 151 Battalion deployed at Strong Response Area, Banki Junction.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the surrendered terrorist belongs to the Shekau faction.

“He (the surrendered insurgents) also calls on his former colleagues to tow the path of sanity and surrender themselves to troops of the Nigerian Army as their safety and security are guaranteed.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, wishes to reassure the general public on the resolve of the Nigerian Army to continue to execute our constitutional mandate professionally and responsively for a better, safe and secure Nigeria.

“He also thank all well-meaning Nigerians for their continued support, goodwill and understanding towards officers and men of the Nigerian Army,” he added.

Source: NAN

