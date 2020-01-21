B’ Haram cuts off Maiduguri from Nigeria’s electricity grid

Boko Haram insurgents have cut off Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, from the national electricity grid.

In recent weeks, the terrorists have launched attacks on villages along Damaturu-Maiduguri road.

The United Nations (UN) recently raised the alarm that Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters now mount roadblocks on the axis.

In a statement on Monday, Ndidi Mbah, spokesperson of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), said the insurgents damaged the electricity equipment serving the state capital and its environs.

She assured the agency is making efforts to restore electricity supply in the area as soon as possible.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria hereby inform the public that Maiduguri and its environs have been cut off from the National Grid since January 17, 2020, due to damages to TCN’s equipment by insurgents,” Mbah said.

“The incident affected the 330kV transmission line between Maiduguri and Damaturu. Also, the Damboa – Maiduguri 132kV transmission line has equally been disconnected from the grid for some time, for the same reason.

“TCN has located the fault on the Maiduguri – Damaturu line and has arranged to repair the line. Bulk electricity would be restored to Maiduguri on or before January 20, 2020.

“TCN pledges to continue to work to ensure bulk electricity transmission and grid expansion nationwide. The company wishes to use this opportunity to commend the Nigeria Armed Forces for their continued support especially in areas prone to insecurity.

“TCN regrets inconveniences caused by this problem to electricity consumers in the affected areas.” For a better society

Total Views: 83 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

