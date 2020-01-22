B’ Haram: Battle in Borno claims 8 soldiers, many terrorists

A Nigerian Army officer and seven soldiers have been killed in a fierce battle against Boko Haram terrorists in Mainok, 60 kilometres from Maiduguri, Borno State, North-East Nigeria.

On Wednesday, newsmen gathered from security sources that the deadly encounter occurred at about 1pm on Tuesday before the troops repelled an ambush on 156 Task Force Battalion of Nigerian Army.

Five soldiers were wounded, two others still missing, while several terrorists were killed.

“Two gun trucks and three anti-aircraft equipment could not be accounted for following the attack,” the source said.

The source also confirmed that the bodies of the fallen soldiers have been recovered and the wounded moved to a medical facility for treatment.

Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Colonel Sagir Musa, is yet to respond to a media enquiry on the incident.

However, another Army source informed that the military will issue a formal statement on the issues as details are being expected from the Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole.

There has been a spike in the attacks by Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on both military and civilian targets.

The terrorists have turned the Maiduguri-Damaturu routes into a death Zone and recently killed Lawan Andimi, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Michika Chapter in Adamawa State, among other atrocities.

