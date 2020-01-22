B’ Haram: Battle in Borno claims 8 soldiers, many terrorists

A Nigerian Army officer and seven soldiers have been killed in a fierce battle against Boko Haram terrorists in Mainok, 60 kilometres from Maiduguri, Borno State, North-East Nigeria.
Five soldiers were wounded, two others still missing, while several terrorists were killed.
The source also confirmed that the bodies of the fallen soldiers have been recovered and the wounded moved to a medical facility for treatment.
Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Colonel Sagir Musa, is yet to respond to a media enquiry on the incident.
There has been a spike in the attacks by Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on both military and civilian targets.
The terrorists have turned the Maiduguri-Damaturu routes into a death Zone and recently killed Lawan Andimi, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Michika Chapter in Adamawa State, among other atrocities.