Ayade deserves ‘Best Governor Award’ -CNPP

Opposition parties in Cross River state under the aegis of Conference of Nigerian political parties (CNPP), have congratulated Governor Ben Ayade on his recent award as the Independent Newspapers Man of the Year on Agro-Industrialization.

In a congratulatory message to the governor signed by Sunday Michael and Castro Ezama, state chairman and Publicity secretary respectively, CNPP described the award as well deserved and a testimony of Ayade’s efforts at poverty eradication.

“On behalf of the opposition parties in Cross River state, we congratulate Your Excellency on your well deserved emergence as Agro- Governor of the Year by the very reputable Independent Newspapers.

“The award is a testimony of your drive and passion to take millions out of poverty to a place of comfort”, the body told Ayade.

The opposition parties commended the Governor for staying focused even in the face of daunting challenges.

“We observed with interest, your quest to making limitations your goal as it has become a tonic that brings you success, you make weakness your strength and are able to transform loss into profits. You know the strategy which is staying focused. We congratulate you for this achievement and urge you to remain steadfast in your quest for Industrialisation of Cross River state”

The CNPP further eulogised the governor, describing him as a true example of a leader

“Your Excellency, you are a true example of a leader and now with this achievement you add another feather to your crown. We wish you all the very best in piloting the affairs of our state now and in the future…if Oscars were given for a job well done, the conference of Nigerian Political Parties will have nominated you”, the group said.

