Awoniyi keeping ‘Hopes Alive’ playing for Super Eagles

Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi has revealed that he has never spoken with Nigerian national team manager Gernot Rohr, but he remains hopeful of playing for the Super Eagles.

The 22-year-old, who is on loan at German club Mainz, has enjoyed a strong spell in the team since the Bundesliga restarted last month.

He currently cannot play for Liverpool, as he does not qualify for a work permit – he has yet to play for Nigerian at senior level and is only now gaining the necessary experience in one of Europe’s top leagues to be able to qualify for the requisite paperwork.

Awoniyi is hoping that his time in Germany will see him earn a call-up to Nigeria’s national team.

“I think it is every player’s dream to play for his national team,” he reveals. “But still you can’t control it and Nigeria is blessed with abundance of football talents everywhere.

“You just have to keep your hope alive, keep working hard and believe that with God all things are possible.”

Asked if he’d had contact with Nigeria’s manager, Awoniyi said: “No. I have never spoken with Gernot Rohr.”

Nonetheless, playing for the Super Eagles in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations is a career goal for the Ilorin-born attacker.

“That’s why I’m a football player and have represented my country in all age grades national teams from the U17 to U23 teams. It is good for me to be working hard towards meeting that target,” he concluded.

