Auto crash claims three lives in Anambra

A Mack trailer conveying a container with registration number XS 254 ENU, driven by one Amuche Chinedu of Ugwunagbo LGA of Abia State on Sunday lost control of its break system and knocked down two tricycles.

The accident which took the lives of three people happened at about 9:20am on Sunday along Mercedes Avenue by Omor Street, Mgbuka, Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The two tricycle with Registration numbers AAH 774 UW and AWK 191 QN driven by one Sunday Agbafor aged 35yrs, an indigene of Onuofia Igboeze, Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State and Adidu Uchenna aged 39yrs of Ugwunagbo LGA of Abia State fell into a deep erosion gully following the impact of the trailer

It was gathered that the Trailer with the container it was carrying also fell into the gully.

According to a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP, Haruna Mohammed, the Tricyclists together with the conductor of the truck who was simply identified as Chika died on the spot.

He said, “Police patrol team led by DPO, Ogidi Division CSP Mark Ijarafu visited the scene, corpses removed and deposited at Iyienu Hospital Morgue ogidi and cleared obstruction to enable free flow of traffic in the Area.”

He said that the truck driver also sustained injuries and is receiving treatment at the Hospital.

While saying that the Commissioner of Police, CP John B.Abang, commiserate with the bereaved families, he has also ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.