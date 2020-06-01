ATM: CBN revises timeline for resolution of dispense errors, refunds

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revised the timeframes for the resolutions of all botched online transfers, POS transactions, and ATM withdrawals.
The CBN in a recent statement posted on its official Twitter handle said the directive is in line with its resolve to enhance the quality of services bank customers are given.
” Nigerian banks are, therefore, required to implement the revisions starting from June 8, 2020.
“In line with the revisions, any failed ATM transaction that occurs when a customer tries to withdraw from their bank must be reversed instantly. In the event that instant reversal fails due to technical hitches the Money must be manually reversed within a 24-hour period.
” Note that prior to the revision, the timeframe for such reversal is usually three working days”, the CBN.
