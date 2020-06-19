Atiku welcomes Obaseki into PDP

Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State for joining the PDP.

Atiku in a press statement by his media office on Friday, welcomed Governor Obaseki to the PDP, a truly people’s party.

The former Vice President expressed confidence that the people of Edo State will be the better for his choice.

The PDP Presidential candidate in the 2019 elections noted that Governor Obaseki was joining the PDP when the party is poised to deliver good governance to the people of Nigeria.

“I am happy that you have finally exited the oppressive ruling party and joined the truly democratic party in Nigeria. I have no doubt that your coming into the PDP would further strengthen our party to mobilize the people behind the common cause of deepening democratic ethos in our country and restoring prosperity to our people.

“The PDP that you have come to join today is a reformed and repositioned party – one that lives by its name of being a truly democratic party.

“I have an unflinching conviction that your joining the party would be an asset to the PDP. Together, we can work to extinct every form of undemocratic tendencies in our body politic and realign the good people of Edo State to the moving train of democracy and restoration of good governance to the country”, Atiku said.

