Atiku tells PDP what to focus on ahead of elections

Atiku Abubakar, former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, has cautioned his party on what to focus on, ahead of 2023.

The former Vice President urged members of the PDP to concentrate on strengthening the main opposition platform before the 2023 election cycle.

In a tweet, Atiku said the opposition party should channel its resources towards enhancing the party structure rather than play politics when campaign season was still at least 30 months away.

He wrote: “Our preoccupation at this point in the @OfficialPDPNig should not focus on elections, but on rebuilding and strengthening our party for the challenges ahead of us.”

Atiku’s remark is coming at a time the Chairman of PDP Board of Trustees, BoT, Walid Jibrin had alleged that some supporters of the former Vice President were after his life.

Jibrin had said: “They said I should say Atiku is the man that I want because I am a leader.

“They should not also forget that the party has a constitution and guidelines which say there must be primary for whoever wants to contest.”

