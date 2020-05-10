Atiku mourns Garba Nadama, former Governor of old Sokoto State

The former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has extolled the late Dr. Garba Nadama, the second civilian governor of old Sokoto State.

In a statement released by this media office, the former Vice President noted that though, death is incumbent upon every soul, Dr. Nadama’s turn came at a time the nation, and most importantly, his native state of Sokoto, needed his expertise, exemplary leadership skills and statesmanlike counsel in navigating through these difficult times.

“Dr. Nadama was a man of an uncommon character, a dogged politician known for his ability to challenge the authority if need be, with decorum, in the pursuant of those basic necessities for his people”, he said.

The Wazirin Adamawa described the late Governor Nadama as not just a politician, but a democrat per excellence, who believed and practiced democracy according to its laid down rules.

His developmental strides in the areas of infrastructure and the education sector, Atiku noted will remain an enviable one in the entire old Sokoto State.

“Not many remember him as the brain behind the institutionalization amongst others of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State. In deed, this is a testament to his commitment to education as the bedrock of societal development.

“As a member of the PDP, late Dr. Nadama’s immense contributions to the survival of the party, when internal rumblings threatened to pull down the fabric of the umbrella, cannot be overstated”, the former vice president recalled.

He prayed that God Almighty, grant his soul eternal bliss, count him among the recipients of the abundant blessings that abide in this holy month of Ramadan, and also, give his immediate family, friends, the government and the good people of Sokoto State, the fortitude to bear the loss, the statement concluded.

