Atiku: May Allah forgive Abba Kyari’s sins

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar took to Twitter on Saturday to lament the death of Mallam Abba Kyari.

In a reaction on Twitter, Atiku asked God to forgive Abba Kyari’s sins.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.

“I am saddened by the death of Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

“May Allah SWT comfort his family, forgive his sins and grant him AlJannah Firdaus. Ameen”, Atiku tweeted.

It was not clear the Kyari sins Atiku sought divine forgiveness.

Kyari was a star witness for President Buhari in the legal battle against Atiku over the 2019 election.

Kyari died in Lagos in a private hospital on Friday.

His death was confirmed early Saturday in a statement by media adviser, Femi Adesina.

Since August 2015, Kyari was President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff.

Atiku later sent a condolence message to President Muhammadu Buhari, expressing profound grief and sorrow.

“Mr. President, my heart and prayers are with you at this emotionally challenging moment as you come to terms with the death of your dedicated Chief of Staff.

“We are bound by common humanity and I therefore feel and share your grief at this moment. May Allah forgive the deceased and grant him eternal bliss in paradise”, Atiku added.

According to Atiku, death is inevitable and every living being will ultimately experience this terminal stage of life.

The Wazirin Adamawa reminded Nigerians that the coronavirus pandemic is a reality and it respects no political and social boundaries.

He explained that the death of the Chief of Staff should galvanize Nigerians to support the efforts to contain this deadly virus.

