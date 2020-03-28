Atiku Abubakar reacts to massive explosion in Ondo

Atiku Abubakar, former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Saturday reacted to the massive explosions that rocked Ondo State.

According to reports, over 100 buildings were in the early hours of Saturday destroyed following an explosion that started around 1 a.m.

Reacting, Atiku urged relevant government agencies to work with security agencies to ‘quickly get to the bottom of what happened.

“I am as concerned as residents of Akure, Ondo State following the explosion of today.

“It’s my hope that relevant government agencies working with security agencies will quickly get to the bottom of what happened to reassure the citizens of the safety of their lives & property,” Atiku wrote on Twitter.

However, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had explained that the explosion occurred when a convoy transporting explosives to a storage facility in a neighbouring state developed a fault while in transit along the Akure Owo Road about 2km from the Akure Airport.

