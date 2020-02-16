At 55, it’s a journey of His grace – Idahosa

Archbishop designate, Isaac Idahosa of Illumination Assembly, God First Ministries International Lagos recently celebrated his 55th birthday with delegates and celebrities across the globe. He spoke with EMMA CLEMENT on his life journey. Excerpts:

Life at 55, how has the journey been?

So far so good, it is the journey of His grace. His grace has helped the journey to be easy and I am soaring in His grace and mercies. Not without ups and downs but God has always shown up the times I need Him to show up in my affairs. The journey so far, God has been so good to me and my family. I appreciate my lovely wife, Pastor Mrs. Christy Idahosa and my two children, Christabel and Apostle Osagie Idahosa.

Will you say God has done enough?

Yes, more than enough. The gift of life is more than enough. The gift of peace of mind is more than enough. The gift of discovering purpose on time is more than enough. God is more than enough. I don’t have enough words to express my gratitude to the Almighty God who has decided to make me His preferred and giving me life. Indeed, God has done enough.

How do you feel seeing celebrities, pastors and delegates coming to celebrate with you?

Honestly I feel humbled and the sense of responsibility to do more. To whom much is given, much is required. To do more is to know more and to know more is to do more. Delegates coming from far and near to appreciate the God in my life it’s my sincere prayer that God will grant me all without to put in so much more to the society and make this world a better place.

You still looked very young at 55. What is the secret?

God is the secret. There is a spirit in man on the inspiration of the Almighty which gives understanding. What inspires you should not turn around to destroy you. Keep the inspiration going and don’t disconnect from the source of the inspiration and that is the only way. The Holy Spirit has been the inspirator. Connecting with Him is connecting with all that He Has got. I have chosen to relent, I don’t worry for nothing. Be careful for nothing but in everything with prayer and supplication and thanksgiving, let your request be made known to God. Anything that will curse your peace is too expensive. I have peace not without crises but calmness in the midst of them, not without challenges but the response and attitude to it. I ensured I don’t compete. You don’t compete and be complete. I don’t condone bitterness. I feed my mind, I free my mind, I focused my mind. I don’t condone bitterness because you can’t be bitter and be better.

Recently you visited the female correctional centre in Lagos and you showered them with food items. Do you still have plans to visit them some day?

Yes. As a matter of fact we shall also be visiting the male correctional centre on the 15th of March to express the love of God because that is what we have been called to do. We are not just the light of the church but the light of the world. We are not just the salt of the church, we are the salt of the earth so we must go out there and display God’s love. We do this from time to time visiting motherless babies home, hospital visitation, showing compassion and duplicating the goodness of God here and there, doing what Jesus did, in obedience to biblical injunction to lift the burden of people through provision of relief materials which is the true and real essence of Christianity.

What will you say to people who come around to celebrate with you?

I appreciate everyone, we can’t appreciate them enough. There is nothing like doing something and people coming to appreciate the God in your life. The place could not contain the people and people were still coming until we closed the church. Representatives from the government, politicians, pastors, business tycoons, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN chairman of Lagos State chapter, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, Archbishop John Osa Oni, Apostle Ben Iragbai, Pastor Pascal, Bishop Praise Machine. Celebrities like Mr. John Ibu, Jide Kosoko, Akpororo, MC Acapella, Klint de Drunk, Mike Abdul, Sunny Macdon, Edith Erabor, Christy Okonkwo, among others. I am grateful to God that people could dim it fit to leave all to be with me to celebrate the grace, the mercy and the faithfulness of God in my life. I was also given a Certificate of Honorable Doctorate Of Peace.

