ASUU lacks basis to tag our Matriculation a scam – UNIOSUN

SIKIRU OBARAYESE, Osogbo

The Osun State University has expressed dissatisfaction against the comment of Association Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on its online matriculation.

One of ASUU’s zonal coordinators, Ade Adejumo, on Saturday, addressed the virtual matriculation and described it as “a scam”.

Recall that Osun state own varsity on Wednesday held an online matriculation ceremony for 3,338 new students.

In his reaction to the ASUU’s zonal coordinator’s comment, the spokesperson of the institution, Ademola Adesoji, described the statement as baseless and should be ignored because it has no valid fact and evidence.

He said all the requirements of a matriculation ceremony were met in the virtual matriculation ceremony that was conducted and 99 per cent of the matriculating students connected and participated in the matriculating exercise.

“May we enlighten the said spokesperson of ASUU that our students do not need to go to cybercafé to attend a virtual matriculation ceremony. All they did was just to connect with their phones, tablets or personal computers in their various locations.

“All our students, including the fresh students, have been using the same applications and devices that were used for the virtual matriculating ceremony for learning before the matriculating ceremony; hence they are familiar with them.

“As a matter of fact, one of the matriculating students, Kaothar Oyeyemi , who spoke with Journalists online on that day said she was very happy with the online matriculation as she said it saved them a lot of stress and time.

“If the students and staff of the University find the virtual matriculating ceremony as a success and a welcome development, we see no reason why ASUU, which is expected to take the lead in this new normal, should be calling it a scam.

“Stating that UNIOSUN cannot compete effectively as it lacks the infrastructure to execute e-learning delivery is also laughable. We at UNIOSUN had started executing e-learning even before the advent of COVID-19. We have trained all our academic staff on e-learning and with the support of our ICT team, we were able to deliver and execute e-learning effectively.

“We like to place it on record that the University is not a Federal Government-owned University that it will be doing “everything possible to seek the attention of the Federal Government”. The University is a state University and the state Governor is aware of the new development. It will be recalled that the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Labode Popoola, wrote an article that was published in some national dailies on the need to embrace the new world order or else we sink.” Ademola added.

He, however, advised the said ASUU zonal coordinator and his co-travellers to also use this period as an opportunity to build their capacities in online teaching and other activities, as the world as we knew it before COVID 19 is gone and gone forever.

“The possibilities are limitless and it is only for us to explore. Our Vice-Chancellor has been counselling that the new world order will demand a shift in mindset, taking ownership, readiness for stewardship and accountability. The challenges will always be there and may also be daunting, but we should always remember that our calling teaches us to be undaunted. We sympathize with the ASUU zonal coordinator for exposing his own limitations”, he said.

