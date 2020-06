Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria,(APWEN) int’l women Engineering day held in Lagos

L-r… Engr Odua Agboneni ,(Immediate past president ( APWEN) Engr Felicia Agubata, President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria,(APWEN) Engr Funmilola Ojelade, Immediate past Chairman (APWEN) Lagos Chapter Engr Laolu Adedapo-Aisida, during a walk to mark the international women in Engineering day on the role of Women in Shaping the World held in Lagos on 23/6/2020.

L-r… Engr Opeloyeru fatimoh Folake, Engr Mary Afolayan, Engr Laolu Adedapo-Aisida ,(APWEN) president Engr Funmilola Ojelade, Engr Felicia Agubata and Engr Atinuke Owolabi.

L-r… Engr Odua Agboneni ,(Immediate past president ( APWEN) Engr Felicia Agubata, President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria,(APWEN) Engr Funmilola Ojelade and Immediate past Chairman (APWEN) Lagos Chapter Engr Laolu Adedapo-Aisida.

L-r… Immediate past Chairman (APWEN) Lagos Chapter Engr Laolu Adedapo-Aisida,President of The Nigerian Society of Engineers Engr Babagana Mohammed and President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria,(APWEN) Engr Funmilola Ojelade, during a walk to mark the international women in Engineering day on the role of Women in Shaping the World held in Lagos on 23/6/2020 ….PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

