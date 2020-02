Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos State Chapter New year party held in Lagos

L-r… Engr Fath Okon-Ukoni, Engr Opeloyeru fatimoh folake ,Engr Nimot Muili, APWEN President Engr Funmilola Ojelade, Chairman Lagos State Chapter Engr Mary Afolayon , Engr Anne Ezenwa –Onyekwu and others.

Immediate past President of APWEN Engr Dr Felicia Agubata (middle) Engr Lola Adetona, (3rd rigrt) Engr Opeloyeru Fatimoh Folake and others.

From 2nd left Engr Opeloyeru Fatimoh Folake, Engr Fath Okon-Ukoni, Vice Chairman APWEN , Engr Monsurah Alagbe, Chairman Lagos State Chapter Engr Mary Afolayon, Immediate past Chairman APWEN Lagos Engr. Laolu Adedapo-Aisida, Engr Atinuke Abolabi and others.

From 4th left Engr Margaret Oguntade, Engr Idiat Amusu ,APWEN President Engr Funmilola Ojelade, Chairman Lagos State Chapter APWEN Engr Mary Afolayon,, Engr Nwakaego Monica Ojukwu,, Engr Fumilayo Kadiri, immediate past President of APWEN Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata, Immediate past Chairman APWEN Lagos Engr. Laolu Adedapo-Aisida,, and others.

Chairman Lagos State Chapter APWEN Engr Mary Afolayon (middle) and other Members pose with the Children during the New Year party Organized by APWEN Lagos State Chapter and Lecture on thrive ;developing capabilities to make an Impact in Life and career held at Ndubisi Kany Park Alausa ikeja in Lagos on 8/2/20/20… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

