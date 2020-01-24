Home Photo Gallery Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), flag off ceremony of...

Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), flag off ceremony of SHEENGINEER invent it, Build it held in Lagos

L-r … President of Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Engr Funmilola Ojelade, immediate past President of APWEN Engr Dr Felicia Agubata, Managing director Energy Training Center Mrs Ibiene Okereke, past president APWEN Engr Fumilayo Kadiri and Immediate Chairman institution of Mechanical Engineers Lagos Chapter Engr Segun Fadeyi during the Flag off Ceremony SHEENGINEER invent it ,Build it organised by Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria held at digital bridge institute in Lagos on 22/1/20/20… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r…  Past President APWEN Engr Idiat Amusu . Founding President of APWEN  Engr Joanna OLu Maduka, APWEN President Engr Funmilola Ojelade, immediate past   President of APWEN  Engr  Dr Felicia Agubata, and Managing director Energy Training Center Mrs  Ibiene Okereke.

From  3rf Left.. Engr Idiat Amusu, Engr Joanna OLu Maduka, Engr  Dr Felicia Agubata, APWEN President Engr Funmilola Ojelade,Mrs Oyinkansola Ogun from Lagos State Ministry of Education ,Engr Fumilayo Kadiri, Engr  Funmi Akingbagbohun. Engr Charles Akintayo , Engr Nimot Muili and others.

Immediate past    President of APWEN  Engr  Dr Felicia Agubata , APWEN President Engr Funmilola Ojelade (both Middle) Engr Laolu Adedapo- Aisida (right) pose with the Student of Ikeja Jounior high School.

Cross Section Of the Participants during the Flag off Ceremony SHEENGINEER invent it ,Build it.

immediate past President of APWEN  Engr  Dr Felicia Agubata, APWEN President Engr Funmilola Ojelade and others Pose with the participating Schools  during the Flag off Ceremony SHEENGINEER invent it ,Build it Organized by Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria held at digital bridge institute in Lagos  on 22/1/20/20…. PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

