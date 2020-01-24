Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), flag off ceremony of SHEENGINEER invent it, Build it held in Lagos

L-r… Past President APWEN Engr Idiat Amusu . Founding President of APWEN Engr Joanna OLu Maduka, APWEN President Engr Funmilola Ojelade, immediate past President of APWEN Engr Dr Felicia Agubata, and Managing director Energy Training Center Mrs Ibiene Okereke.

From 3rf Left.. Engr Idiat Amusu, Engr Joanna OLu Maduka, Engr Dr Felicia Agubata, APWEN President Engr Funmilola Ojelade,Mrs Oyinkansola Ogun from Lagos State Ministry of Education ,Engr Fumilayo Kadiri, Engr Funmi Akingbagbohun. Engr Charles Akintayo , Engr Nimot Muili and others.

Immediate past President of APWEN Engr Dr Felicia Agubata , APWEN President Engr Funmilola Ojelade (both Middle) Engr Laolu Adedapo- Aisida (right) pose with the Student of Ikeja Jounior high School.

Cross Section Of the Participants during the Flag off Ceremony SHEENGINEER invent it ,Build it.

immediate past President of APWEN Engr Dr Felicia Agubata, APWEN President Engr Funmilola Ojelade and others Pose with the participating Schools during the Flag off Ceremony SHEENGINEER invent it ,Build it Organized by Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria held at digital bridge institute in Lagos on 22/1/20/20…. PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

