Assembly member dies of COVID-19

A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, representing Nasarawa central, Mr. Sule Adamu, has died of coronavirus, it was learnt.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state confirmed this on Sunday while briefing newsmen on the update of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He said the state’s House of Assembly would also be shut down and all the state lawmakers be quarantined to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

