Assemblies of God Ogudu 2 -day health outreach by coordinator compassionate ministries Mrs. Christiana Chibuzor held in Lagos

L-r… coordinator compassionate ministries Mrs. Christiana Chibuzor, her husband Rev Onuegbe Chibuzor, Professor Princess Christina Campbell, watching the health worker during a 2 day health outreach , for pregnant , Nursing &Expectant Mothers , Widows, deaf, Autistic children, Cancer/Hiv Screening.

Cross Section of cripple selecting some used materials.

Minister in Charge Assemblies of God Ogudu Rev Onuegbe Chibuzor,his wife coordinator compassionate ministries Mrs Christiana Chibuzor , (middle) pose with the deaf during a 2 day health outreach , for pregnant , Nursing &Expectant Mothers , Widows, deaf, Autistic children, Cancer/Hiv Screening , Theme How well do you know your body compassion for safe motherhood and neglected ‘held at AGC ogudu in Lagos on 7/12/2019…PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

