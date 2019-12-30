Home Photo Gallery Assemblies of God Ogudu 2 -day health outreach by coordinator compassionate...

Assemblies of God Ogudu 2 -day health outreach by coordinator compassionate ministries Mrs. Christiana Chibuzor held in Lagos

L-r ...Minister in Charge Assemblies of God Ogudu Rev Onuegbe Chibuzor . Guest Lecturer Professor Princess Christina Campbell, form university of Lagos, wife of the minister and coordinator compassionate ministries Mrs Christiana Chibuzor , watching a medical worker at the free eye test during a 2 day health outreach , for pregnant , Nursing &Expectant Mothers , Widows, deaf, Autistic children, Cancer/Hiv Screening , Theme How well do you know your body compassion for safe motherhood and neglected ‘held at AGC ogudu in Lagos on 7/12/2019...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… coordinator compassionate ministries Mrs. Christiana Chibuzor, her husband Rev Onuegbe Chibuzor, Professor Princess Christina Campbell, watching the health worker during  a 2 day health outreach , for pregnant , Nursing &Expectant Mothers , Widows, deaf, Autistic children, Cancer/Hiv Screening.

Cross Section of cripple selecting some used materials.

Minister in Charge Assemblies of God Ogudu Rev Onuegbe Chibuzor,his wife coordinator compassionate ministries Mrs Christiana Chibuzor ,  (middle) pose with the deaf  during  a 2 day health outreach , for pregnant , Nursing &Expectant Mothers , Widows, deaf, Autistic children, Cancer/Hiv Screening , Theme How well do you know your body compassion for safe motherhood and neglected ‘held at AGC ogudu in Lagos on 7/12/2019…PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

