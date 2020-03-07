Army highly determined to end terrorism in Nigeria – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai says the Nigerian Army is highly determined to end terrorism and is developing capacity to contribute to the country’s economic agenda.

The Army Chief expressed his convictions while speaking at the Nigerian Army Special Day on Saturday.

Buratai said, explained that apart from its primary role of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria, that the army is also involved in fighting insurgency in the North-East part of the country and other internal security operations across the Nation.

He said despite its involvement in the fight against insurgency, the Nigerian Army has created some units to spearhead the army;s contribution to economic growth of Nigeria.

”In line with global trends, the NA is equally developing capacity to contribute to the economic development agenda of the government through the establishment of some army units such as Nigeria Army Farm and Ranches, NA Post Service Housing Development Limited, Command Engineering Depot as well as NA Property Limited and NA Welfare Limited by Guarantee,” he said.

Buratai commended the efforts of Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) in collaboration with Command Engineering Depot (CED) under the leadership of Major General Victor O. Ezugwu for the historic research, development and production of Ezugwu – the first indigenous Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle using 70 per cent local content. “Additionally, the strategic alliance between DICON and CED has led to the production of patrol vehicles, bullet proof vests, ballistic helmets and most importantly mine and IED clearance equipment.

“These vehicles and equipment which are on display at this venue have been inducted into the military counter insurgency operations in the North East.

Other NA outfits that have added value to the economic development of Nigeria include NA Post Service Housing Scheme. NA Property Ltd and Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches. “These outfits not only serve the interest of NA personnel but also avail its products and services to the general public at relatively affordable prices.

Buratai explained that the overall objective is to make the Nigerian Army people’s Army with versatility in fighting the enemies of Nigeria and food insecurity on the other hand.

Speaking further, he said that the Medical Corps has also impacted positively to the Health Sector across Nigeria by providing medical services and assistance not only to troops but also the civil populace. “Permit me to use this medium to assure you all of the commitment of the NA in collaboration with our sister security Services to always emerge victorious against the enemies of our national peace and security.

‘Let me once more remind us that the ongoing operations in the NE is asymmetrical and not a conventional warfare. We hereby solicit the support, prayers, patience and understanding of all Nigerians’.

“There is no doubt that the much expected victory which comes from God alone shall be ours,” he assured.

