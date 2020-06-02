Archbishop of Owerri raises alarm: They want to wipe out Igbos in Nigeria

The Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Most Reverend Anthony Obinna has raised the alarm over alleged plans by herdsmen from the Northern part of Nigerian to wipe out Igbos across the country.

The Archbishop in a letter sighted by us dated Monday, 1 June titled ‘Defend our home and lands’ and addressed to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, urged immediate action to stop alleged mass killings of the Igbos in their home states and other places in Nigeria.

According to the Bishop, ‘In the midst of the fear, panic and anxiety caused by the coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic, it is unfortunate, sad and very distressing that our people are being subjected to vicious threats and acts of invasion, massacre and sack from herdsmen from the Northern part of Nigeria…’

Read full letter below:

