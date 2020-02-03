Archbishop Idahosa showers love to female prisoners

Presentation of some food items to the prisoners was part of activities to mark his 55th birthday in line with the covenant he made with God to always celebrate his birthday with the less privileged in the society starting with the prisoners as over 500 female custodians in Kirikiri were fed.

Idahosa also noted that it was obedience to biblical injunction to lift the burden of the poor through provision of relief materials which is the true and real essence of Christianity and will on Wednesday 5th February also visit the Motherless Home with food stuffs and materials to lift the helpless in the society.

The cleric was excited and fulfilled having demonstrated the love of Christ to them, preached the gospel of Jesus Christ as the whole female prisoners in the correction centre were seen with tears giving their lives to Christ.

He led them to Christ which is paramount, advising them not to feel condemned as Christ has not condemned them, quoting from the Holy Bible that: ‘’There is now no condemnation to them who are in Christ Jesus’.

He urged them to always be prayerful, should learn and be corrected believing that they will not be there forever.

The prayers were led by Pastor Jaddo, Pastor (Mrs) Moji, and Dr Leo.

Mrs. Lizzie Akpendu, the DCP of the Female Custodian who introduced Archbishop Idahosa to the students was impressed and excited seeing their orderliness, their passion for Christ, praising and dancing to the music led by illumination choir.

“Each birthday celebrated you are moving closer to your age! Each birthday celebrated reminds you of your age! Time doesn’t respect itself, time does not wait for any one, time is a perishable commodity” she added.