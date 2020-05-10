Archbishop Adewale Martins pleads for easing of lockdown on churches, mosques

Archbishop Martins pleaded that the easing of the lockdown on religious activities becomes necessary in view of the need to accommodate the spiritual interests of the populace.

Making the appeal in his homily during the Sunday mass which he celebrated May 10, 2020 at the Catholic Cathedral Church, Lagos, the Archbishop said that government should in consultation and agreement with religious leaders draw guidelines on the gradual easing of the lockdown on religious activities even as he pledged the readiness of the churches and mosques to comply prescribed guidelines. The church service was televised live on Lumen Crece channel on DSTV and Alleluya channel on GOtv.

According to him, it is important that the same government who considered easing of the lockdown on commercial activities including banks and markets should consider extending such considerations to religious activities.

Archbishop Martins who lamented the negative impacts of the coronavirous on socio-economic activities on the global scale including millions of lives that have been lost insisted on the need for Nigerians to observe all instructions and directives issued by government on ways of containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The church service at the Catholic Cathedral in Lagos was the 5th Sunday after Easter in the catholic calendar. It marked the eight Sunday since the lockdown was imposed on Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The clergy regretted that scientists are yet to find neither cure nor vaccine against the coronavirous which has killed many people while instilling fears in the entire world.

It was against this backdrop that Archbishpo Martins urged Nigerians to adhere to the social distancing measures while observing a regular hand wash and use of masks as preventive and containment measures.

“It is regrettable that for eight Sundays the churches have remained closed. I call on the government to consider drawing guidelines on the gradual easing of the lockdown on churches and mosques. The guidelines should be worked out in consultation with religious leaders. If it (easing of lockdown) can be worked out for banks and markets, it can be done on religious activities and we will ensure that those guidelines shall be followed if agreed by all stakeholders”, Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins had pleaded.