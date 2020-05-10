April 2020 Armed Forcpes Personnel salaries paid – OAGF

PAULETTE ORJIME, Abuja

FEDERAL Government has completed the payment of the April 2020 salaries of Armed Forces personnel in the country.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to Daily Champion at the weekend in Abuja, and endorsed by Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, Director, Information, Press and Public Relations in the office of the Account General of the Federation.

The Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) Department in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation confirmed that as at Friday 8th May, 2020, the Armed Forces personnel had been paid.

According to the IPPIS Office, the delay in the salary payment was due to the unexpected lockdown in the country which led to late submission of variations by the agencies concerned and the need to accommodate their inputs in the April payroll accordingly.

This explanation became necessary in view of a Newspaper report which alleged that the April 2020 salaries of military and paramilitary personnel were delayed as a result of incapability and inexperience of the operators of the IPPIS.

As mentioned in the newspaper report, officials of the IPPIS had given assurance that the salaries would be paid between 4th and 8th May, 2020. This was promptly carried out as noted earlier.

Suffice it to state that staff of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) and the IPPIS are competent professionals who have demonstrated the will and capacity to get the job done in line with the presidential directives, despite distractions and opposition from some quarters whose objectives is to sabotage the government policy that has saved the nation over N361 billion.

