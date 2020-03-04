Appointment of Service Chiefs: Senate Begins Legislation to checkmate President

KUNLE ADESUJI, Abuja The Senate on Tuesday passed into first reading bull seeking to checkmate President Muhammad Buhari in the appointment of Service Chiefs.

The bill when passed into law will force Buhari to adhere to Federal Character Principle

The bill will ensure that no part of Nigeria is left out or ignored in the appointment of Service Chiefs.

The Bill is sponsored by the Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe and is tagged: “Armed Forces Service Commission and other related matter 2020”.

According to the Bill, the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Director of Military intelligence and Heads of other Arm-bearing Security Agencies, shall be appointed, subject to recommendations by the Senate.

If the Bill scales through, “the Commission shall have the power and authority pursuant to section 219 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) to ensure that the composition/appointment of Service Chiefs of the Armed Forces of the Federation reflects federal character of Nigeria in the manner prescribed in section 217 (3) of the 1999 Constitution.”

For a better society

Total Views: 301 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

