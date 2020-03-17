Appeal Court halts Oshiomhole’s suspension

… Oshiomhole to head Tuesday NWC

… We must respect Buhari’s intervention-Giadom

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has halted the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

Justice Danlami Senchi of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Jabi, Abuja, had on March 4, 2020, made an order suspending Oshiomhole.

But in a bench ruling delivered by a three-man panel of the appellate court led by Justice Abubakar Yahaya, on Monday, ordered a stay of execution of the FCT High Court’s order.

The court ruled that the order would remain binding pending the hearing of Oshiomhole’s motion for interlocutory injunction slated for Friday.

The panel also unanimously restrained the respondents including the Police and the Department of State Services from further giving effect to the suspension order.

Justice Yahaya made the order shortly after Oshiomhole’s lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), moved an ex parte application seeking an order for stay of execution of the lower court’s order on Monday.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Party’s National Secretariat by 12 noon.

The meeting to be chaired by Oshiomhole according to the National Publicity secretary, Lanre Issa Oniru is expected to be attended by all members as important matters concerning the party will be considered and deliberated at the meeting.

The acting National Secretary, Victor Giadom in a telephone chat with Champion newspaper said the proposed NEC was called off because of the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, “the NEC meeting has been postponed indefinitely, at the appropriately time, the public and members of the NEC will be informed on the new date but as of today, we are in agreement with the president that the NEC meeting has been postponed.”

On the story trending in the social media that he will not step aside, he said, “that is the product of mischief makers, that did not come from me. Everybody has to respect the intervention of the President. I have not been served yet, I am talking to you as the acting national secretary.”

