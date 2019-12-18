Apostle Suleman speaks on consequence of Buhari govt’s visa on arrival

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari’s visa on arrival policy for Africans in 2020.

Buhari on Wednesday at the opening session of the ongoing Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa, in Egypt announced the decision to allow visa on arrival for citizens of African countries.

He said: “We in Nigeria have already taken the strategic decision to bring down barriers that have hindered the free movement of our people within the continent by introducing the issuance of visa at the point of entry into Nigeria to all persons holding passports of African countries with effect from January, 2020.”

But, reacting, Apostle Suleman raised some concerns about the policy.

According to the outspoken cleric, the policy is liable to increase crime rate and affect infrastructure in Nigeria

Apostle Suleman on his Twitter page wrote: “Been thinking about the government decision to give Visa on arrival to all holders of Africa passport. Wouldn’t that make Nigeria flooded with our already limited Infrastructure and increase crime rate?

“I’m still wondering the rationale behind the decision.”

For a better society

Total Views: 21 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

