Apostle Sediq calls for unity among men of God

Apostle Sediq Moses, the General Overseer of ‘Christ Holy Mountain’, also known as “The Arena of the blood of Jesus” has assured that the problems facing the country will be totally resolved if there is unity among men of God.

‘’Unity Is what God Is calling the men of God to achieve for pains and problems to leave the world, men of God have to come together’’, he added.

He appealed to all men of God, especially those he described as generals in the body of Christ to unite and pray for the world at large as the global community faces many challenges such as insecurity, corruption and recently the novel corona virus pandemic.

According to him, all the generals in the body of Christ including Prophet T.B Joshua, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Pastor W.F Kumuyi, Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo, Pastor Chris Oyahkilome, among others, should organize a crusade in one ground to speak in unison with the government in power and pray God for healing in Nigeria and the whole world.

Quoting from the holy scriptures, he said “How good and how pleasant it Is for brethren to dwell together in unity”, stressing that problem came into the country, Nigeria because the men of God were not together.

“The problem came and split the men of God from each other so that they will not be able to pray for the nation together, so that they will not be able to come together and remove the common problem we have in the country” even as he reiterating that the spirit of unity should return to Nigeria.

Sediq, who is renowned for his accurate prophecies, had revealed in February 2019 during his church program what God told him 4 years ago about the deadly disease called Covid-19.

During his program last year he prophesized the return of deadly disease known as Lassa fever as well as the coming of HIV/AIDS in another more dangerous form which turned out to be the corona virus which broke out first in Wuhan China before spreading to other parts of the world.

He said that the vision was given to him by the Angel of God who for many years had protected the world against the pandemic, revealing that the many sins of the world resulted in outbreak of the COVID-19.

Sediq advised Nigerians to keep hope alive, have faith in God for healing, continue to persevere in prayers and comply with all precautionary measures like stay at home, social distance and washing their hands regularly to halt further spread of the disease.

Nigerians he said should believe that God will heal the world of the pandemic through the power of the resurrection of Jesus Christ and know that the earth is the Lord and His fullness thereof, adding that they should always seek the face of the Almighty in all their actions.

