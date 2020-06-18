Apostle Igene set to make Father’s Day service memorable on June 21 in Dallas

As the search for cure for COVID-19 ravaging the world continues, the need for Christians to always be prayerful and work of charity to the needy has been emphasized.

The Presiding Pastor in charge of All Nations Church International, Apostle Courage Igene based in the United States of America, who gave the advice said giving to the people especially the less privileged in society is not about religion but in deference to the example set by Jesus Christ during his ministry on earth.

According to him, it was for this reason that he has scheduled a special Father’s Day Blessings Service for Sunday June 21st 2020, 2pm at All Nations Church, 1323 Columbia Drive Richardson TX 75081 in Dallas in line with Biblical injunction that ‘Blessed is the man that trust in the Lord’( Jeremiah 17:7).

The guest minister is Elder Tom Okojie, a man of God with a special anointing who will be ministering under grace.

He said there would be lots of both spiritual and physical blessings for attendees including cash and food items and money in the city of Dallas adding that the occasion is going to be an unforgettable experience to the residents.

However, in a bid to contribute his quota to provide succor and alleviate hardship following the observation of the stay at home order by the government due to the corona virus pandemic, Apostle Igene recently gave out some palliatives such as food items and some relief materials to members and the people of the state in order to cushion the effects of the lock down.

He appealed to other well meaning citizens of the state to support the administration in its untiring efforts to combat the disease.

Besides, he urged them to comply with the subsisting precautionary rule and regulations stipulated by health officials to contain the pandemic.

In the words of a faithful, “this character of the man of God is highly laudable. It’s always very rare to see men of God portray a philanthropic character in this manner but Apostle Courage has set the record for several others to follow”.

