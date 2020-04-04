APC governors hail Oshiomhole at 68, commend FG over efforts to end COVID-19

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has congratulated Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress on his 68th birthday.

The governors also commended the Federal Government over its efforts to bring to an end the COVID-19, a global pandemic that is presently ravaging nation’s, Nigeria inclusive.

In a statement by the chairman of PGF and governor of Kebbi state, Abubarkar Atiku Bagudu, the forum said, “we in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria. We also acknowledge your contributions as one of the founding members of this Forum and continues inputs to the processes of managing governance in Nigeria. As our National Chairman, we join your family, our party members and all Nigerians to celebrate you.

“Once more, as we rejoice with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, we call on all Nigerians to observe all the social distancing measures and stay safe as we all work together towards overcoming the current COVID-19 global pandemic.

“We commend all our frontline medical personnel under the leadership of our Federal Ministry of Health and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). May God continue to guide our country and the world to succeed to bring to an immediate end this world pandemic.”

