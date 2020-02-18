APC governors extol Aisha’s virtue on her birthday

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has acknowledged the inspiration of the first lady, Aisha Buhari towards the massive developmental changes witnessed under the All Progressive Congress, APC led administration.

In a congratulatory message on the birthday of the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Progressive governors said that the success of this administration is majorly due to the motherly care of the First Lady.

In a statement signed by the chairman of the PGF, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said, “we in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your motherly care to the nation and in particular acknowledge your contributions to our successes through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing challenges of governance in the country.

“As First Lady, you have inspired us to develop initiatives to ensure that the change we promise Nigerians remained a shining light ot our administration.

“We rejoice with you and will always look up to you for your inspiring guidance.”

For a better society

Total Views: 86 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

