APC crisis: Protesters storm National Secretariat, call for dissolution of NWC

Concerned members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday stormed the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, demanding the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Its convener, Okpokwu Ogenyi, while addressing journalists in Abuja on behalf of the protesters, said the successes of the party in the 2015 general election were being bastardised on daily bases by those saddled with the responsibility of managing the party’s administration.

The protesters were armed with placards with inscriptions like: ‘The current NWC had destroyed our party’; ‘Our NWC is a disgrace’; ‘NWC has failed us, we want it dissolved; the confusion is in the NWC, We Want it Dissolved; and ‘Concerned APC members says APC NWC must go’, among others.

Ogenyi added that the present NWC has caused the party to lose seven states to the opposition, adding that APC had 24 governors before the present NWC, but now the party has 18 governors.

He said on Sunday, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, left the ruling party to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asking if the party was making progress or going backward.

Ogenyi stated: “Today, we have four individuals who are members of the National Working Committee parading themselves as Acting National Chairmen of our party, what a dance of shame! We are being ridiculed on daily basis. The same NWC caused the party not to feature candidates in Zamfara and Rivers States in the 2019 general election.

“Fellow patriotic members of the APC, just as the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is killing corruption before corruption kills Nigeria, as a party, we must do away with the present National Working Committee before it kills the party completely, the time is now.

“We are calling on the highest decision making body, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party, to immediately call for NEC meeting and dissolve the National Working Committee with immediate effect.”

Ogenyi stated categorically that any attempt to further keep the present NWC is to send the APC into its early grave, adding that party members would not continue to fold their arms and allow their collective efforts to be ruined.

He warned that their action was just a warning protest, insisting that after the expiration of 72 hours, the protest would be extended to other states.

The protesters, therefore, called on President Buhari, Senator Bola Tinubu, the President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajablamila, to support the dissolution of the present NWC if the part must move on.

Meanwhile,President Muhammadu Buhari and Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) met on Monday, with the state chief executives, stressing the need for party organs to meet to fashion out an enduring solution to the lingering crisis.

The meeting, which took place in the president’s office at the presidential villa, Abuja was attended by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu; Chairman of Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong and Governor of Jigawa state, Abubakar Badaru.

Recall that the president had on Sunday evening met with the Senate President Ahmed Lawan over the issue. Lawan hinted after the meeting that Buhari would soon lead the push for settlement of the party crisis within the next few days.

Some party stalwarts including former APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun have been canvassing for the convening of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to thrash out the disputes.

Although the Progressive Governors’ Forum Chairman did not come clear on the suggestions for the NEC meeting, it was believed that he laid the issue before the president.

Speaking after the meeting, Bagudu told State House Correspondents that they were with the president to appraise him of the position of the APC governors on the crisis.

He disclosed that President Buhari would not be aversed to anything that needed to be done, including calling of the meetings of relevant organs of the party for immediate resolution of the lingering issues.

Bagudu said: “At all times, Mr. President has shown that he is a democrat, he is not running the party. Yes, he is the party leader, he allows party organs to do and decide what should be done. He is very hesitant to use his standing even as party leader, talk less of his authority as Mr. President of the country to direct things, but at all times, he has been alive to the issue and like I said earlier, I believe with the encouragement he gave us this morning, with the level of details he has about all what is happening and the number of people he has listened to and heard. I believe that whatever needs to be done including the possibility of calling any of the organs of the party that is necessary for the resolution of lingering issues will be done immediately.

“Let me again say that the party is never a perfect assembly. There will always be issues and that is why we talk, but yes certainly, organs of the party need to meet and Mr. President without directing is always supporting the necessity of party organs meeting appropriately.”

On the protests at the national headquarters of the party by members over the suspension of deputy national secretary, the Kebbi governor said it was an exercise of their democratic rights.

The ruling APC has been mired in deep crisis following last week’s affirmation of the suspension of it’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, by the Court of Appeal.

