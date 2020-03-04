APC crisis: Oshiomhole’s suspension’ll  be respected -Acting scribe…As heavy security reinforcement mount at party Secretariat

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed that it will respect the decision of the Court suspending Adams Oshiomhole as the party’s national chairman.

Acting National Secretary of APC, Victor Giadom, told the newsmen that APC is a law abiding party.

While addressing the media after the meeting of the National Working Committee, Mr. Giadom said, “As a party we are aware of the injunction. As a law abiding party we will respect all lawful court orders. Very soon the National Working Committee will meet and you will hear further from the party. I am trying to say that the All Progressives Congress will respect all lawful court orders. We will soon do that.

The acting scribe of the party who refused to affirm that Oshiomole has been suspended said, “Like I do said, there’s a court injunction and it is binding on us as a party to respect all the court injunction.”

He also said that it was not within his powers to say if the party is sourcing for a replacement for the embattled National Chairman.

On the deployment of heavy security personnel in the premises of the National Headquarters of the party, Giadom said, “There is nothing new about that. There has always been security at the National Secretariat of the party.”

Earlier in the day, at least five patrol vans and an armoured personnel carrier (APC) were stationed around the secretariat.

The officers prevented some persons from going into the APC headquarters.

It is unclear why the police moved to the headquarters of the ruling party hours after a court ordered the suspension of Oshiomhole as national chairman.

Danlami Senchi, judge of a federal capital territory (FCT) high court, gave the order on Wednesday following an application of interlocutory injunction filed by one Oluwale Afolabi seeking the removal of Oshiomhole as APC national chairman.

“Oshiomhole will remain suspended pending the determination of the suit”, the judge held.

Senchi also said it was wrong of the APC to have kept Oshiomhole as chairman after he was suspended by his state chapter of the party.

For a better society

Total Views: 162 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

