APC crisis: No man born of woman can bring me down – Oshiomhole brags

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has declared that no man born of a woman can bring him down because God is with him.

Oshiomhole made the declaration while addressing journalists in Abuja, Thursday, about his suspension and reaffirmation as National Chairman.

Recall that a Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court had on Wednesday ordered Oshiomhole to stop parading himself as National Chairman of APC.

But, a Federal High Court in Kano State on Thursday set aside the previous court ruling.

Few hours after the ruling by Kano Federal High Court, the APC National Chairman had met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

However, Oshiomhole while speaking on the rulings by both court, insisted that nothing anybody can do to bring him down.

The embattled APC Chairman stated that he works hard for his party in order to leave a legacy.

He said: “I am not the best chairman in the world but I have given my all even at the expense of my family welfare and security to ensure I support my party and work sometimes almost 20 hours a day.

” This is to ensure I provide the desired leadership APC needs.

“Whatever you do, those who want to fight you will fight you but I know that my tenure will be defined by God and not man and I worry more about what I will be remembered for when I was Chairman rather than how long I was chairman.

“He who God stands with no man born of a woman can bring him down.”

