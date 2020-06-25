APC crisis: My life under threat, Eta alleges

Ahead of Thursday’s planned emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , a factional acting National Chairman, Mr. Hilliard Eta, has alleged a threat to his life.

Eta in a telephone interview with journalists on Wednesday also alleged that he got information that political thugs are coming from Port Harcourt to set the national secretariat of the party ablaze and implicate the National Working Committee (NWC) .

He stated: “We got information that they are going to send thugs from Port Harcourt. They are coming here to burn the Secretariat and make it look like the National Working Committee instigate a fire incident so that the Secretariat will be burnt down and then, they will give the impression that it is the NWC that is burning down the Secretariat because they don’t want Victor Giadom to come in.

“They have two intentions, that is number one. Number two is that they are going to make an attempt on my life. I just thought that I should let the press know this.”

Asked if he has reported the threat to his life to the police, the National Vice Chairman (South-South), said, “I will. I am just moving out of my house, I’m coming to Secretariat, from there, I will report to the police.”

Reacting, another factional acting chairman, Chief Victor Giadom asked the Eta to report the alleged threat to the police.

Giadom via a telephone response said “ordinarily, I would not have reacted. If he has such information, let him report to the Police.

“The police have the capability to track such persons. Maybe that is his plan because we all know that there is a ban on interstate movement and it is difficult.

” He should report to the police if he has any such information except ofcourse he is the one planning to bring in people from Calabar”.