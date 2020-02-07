APC Chieftain berates Ihedioha over application for review of S’ Court Judgement

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Austin Okeze Meregini, has berated Chief Emeka Ihedioha over his application for a review of the Supreme Court judgment that removed him as governor of Imo.

Okezie, who was the APC candidate for Umuahia East in the Abia House of Assembly during 2019 election, made this known in a statement issued to journalists in Umuahia on Friday.

The statement declared that such application would amount to a mockery of the judicial system and an insult to majority of Nigerians.

We reports that the apex court on Jan.14 sacked Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and installed Sen. Hope Uzodinma of APC as the duly elected governor of Imo in the March 9, 2019 governorship election.

The statement asserted that Ihedioha and his team of lawyers ought to have known that the Supreme Court was in order in that judgment, going by the available evidence before it.

It noted that Ihedioha and the PDP were simply leveraging on the gullibility of some Nigerians for unnecessary sympathy.

“The issue at hand is being presented incorrectly, possibly deliberately, in order to mislead some Nigerians into believing that the Supreme Court erred in that judgment.

“It is being reported that it was only a police officer, as a witness, who presented the 388 results as evidence at the tribunal, a deviation from the electoral act which holds that results/evidence ought to be presented by either an INEC personnel or an agent of the party at the election.

“However, this narrative is not true because at the Imo State tribunal, duplicates of the 388 results were originally presented by various party (APC) agents called by Sen. Hope as witnesses.

“The police officer only appeared to corroborate the initial evidence presented by the various party agents.

“Besides, the 388 polling units results in question were duly certified by INEC, so why wouldn’t they be accepted as valid evidence?

“It is hypocritical for PDP as a party to start inciting gullible Nigerians into condemning this impeccable judgment by the Supreme Court, insinuating that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Mohammed Tanko was favourable to APC.

“As a matter of fact, it was this same CJN who led the 5-man team of Supreme Court justices that sacked all the duly elected APC persons in Zamfara State,” the statement explained.

