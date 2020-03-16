APC: Appeal Court orders stay of suspension of Oshiomhole

The Appeal Court in Abuja, on Monday, ruled that Adams Oshiomhole could continue in office as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

This is despite the earlier order of the Federal Capital Territory High Court to the contrary.

The order of the appeal followed an ex-parte motion filed by Oshiomhole against the suspension order.

The ruling of the FCT court suspending Oshiomhole was based on a suit filed by one Oluwale Afolabi to the effect that since he (Oshiomhole) had been suspended at the state level of the party, he had no justification to remain the national chairman.

Ruling on Oshiomhole’s case against his suspension, the three-man panel chaired by Justice Abubakar Datti Yahaha approved his appeal.

The court ruled that status quo could only be maintained if there was a stay in the order of the lower court.

Said Justice Yahaya: “I hereby make a stay of execution of the ruling of Justice Danlami Senchi, pending the hearing of the notice of appeal slated for Friday March 20, 2020.”

The appeal court also ordered that none of the parties should take any action in violation of its order.

