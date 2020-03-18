Apantaku emerges chairman of S/West NASS Aides

…Pledges Selfless Service

From Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Mr. Abiodun Apantaku, the Senior Legislative Aide, (SLA) to Honourable Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro representing Eti-Oa Fedeal Constituency of Lagos State has been elected the Chairman of the South West caucus of the legislative aides in the National Assembly.

With his election, Mr Apantaku who joined NASS as a senior legislative aide in 2011 will have the mandate to represent the entire South West block in the National Executive Council.

A seasoned Public relations practitioner,

Mr Apantaku who holds a master’s degree in Communicative Art is expected to bring his experience to bear in the rebuilding of the association which had been bogged down by protracted crisis since the 8th Assembly.

He pledges to render selfless service to the group and ensure accountable leadership at the apex legislative institution.

Also elected alongside with him were, Barr. Adeshina Bello Vice Chairman, Dayo Alabi Secretary, Akinpelu Seun Fin. Secretary, Adeyemi Olusola Treasurer Barr. Oluwatoyosi Bamisile LEGAL 1 and Abdul-Wazith Dimeji PRO 1.

Others are Adebowale Oluwaseun PRO 2, Kolebaje Adetutu Ass. Secretary, Ige Helen Gold Ass. Fin. Secretary, Barr. Kilani Afeez *LEGAL 2 and Barr. Niyi Adeowo Welfare.

