Anxiety grips residents over fetish objects in Ondo Council Chair’s office

DAMISI OJO,Akure.

There was confusion in Okitipupa area of Ondo State over the weekend following the discovery of some objects suspected to be charms found in the office of the Caretaker Chairman, Okitipupa Local Government, Abayomi Adesanya.

￼The fetish objects were reportedly placed in the office of the chairman, thereby creating tension in the Secretariat.

It was learnt that some persons dropped the objects with the intention of creating confusion in the council.

Reacting, the council boss, Adesanya, expressed shock over the placement of fetish objects in his office.

He, however, said that perpetrators of the devilish act had failed in their plot, saying: “God will expose all the conspirators in no distance time”.

Abayomi urged staff of the local government to be calm and enjoined those working in his office to go about their duties.

