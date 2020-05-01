Anxiety as Workers mark May Day

As Nigerian workers join their counterparts across the globe to celebrate this year’s International Labour Day also known as May Day (today), averting the looming job losses resulting from the devastating consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on the world economy and retaining current salaries and allowances level should be of great concern to all.

But unlike the previous Workers’ Day when agitation for a new national minimum wage occupied the front burner, the 2020 event will not only be low key but devoid of the usual march past, protests and sundry solidarity messages that hallmarked such event in line with the Coronavirus precautionary protocol which forbids mass gathering of people including workers.

Indeed the Nigerian working class had seize the opportunity of every May Day, to present their grievances and needs, to the ruling political class for the latter to provide succor as well as promote unity and solidarity with a view to forge a united front against unfriendly and harmful labour policies.

In Nigeria and other parts of the world, it is usually a public holiday with the organized labour mobilizing their members in public squares and stadia chanting solidarity songs with placards, tabling their demands and listening to speeches by their leaders and top government officials. Torrent of solidarity messages in furtherance of social justice, freedom of expression, human right, rule of law and deepening democratic culture are also heard.

Recall that days before the 2019 May Day, President Muhammadu Buhari had signed the new National Minimum Wage, NMW, of N30,000 into law after an fierce struggle for an increase from the former figure of N18,000 by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, led by Comrade Ayuba Wabba, along with other labour groups.

Sadly however, one year after the landmark increase, not all workers in both the public and private sectors of the economy have started savouring the package despite dwindling purchasing power engendered by rising inflation in the country.

Regrettably too, the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 and its adverse effects on the global economies including that of Nigeria since last December have clearly aggravated the plight of the people including the workers claiming over 229,220 lives worldwide among them 51 Nigerians as at Wednesday, April 29. This is in addition to threats to their livelihoods while those who survived the imminent purge face possible cut in take home pay.

Apparently sensing the hurdle ahead, the NLC at its recent briefing kicked against any move by employers of labour in the country to cut or stop workers’ salaries due to the coronavirus pandemic just as it urged them to show solidarity by ensuring job security for all workers.

The congress further directed its affiliates and state councils to resist any salary deduction on the account of the disease adding that this trying time of the global pandemic was inappropriate for employers of labour to stop workers’ salaries or enforce pay cuts.

Warning that stoppage of salaries or enforcement of pay cuts at this time of global pandemic will be illogical and illegal, Comrade Wabba, the NLC President said: “In reciprocation of the enormous sacrifice made by workers, we urge employers of labour to show solidarity with the sacrifice of our workers and people by ensuring wage protection, income support and social inclusion at these trying times.

“This is not the time to stop or deduct from workers’ salaries. Such an action would be both illogical and illegal as workers’ salaries are core elements of employment contracts and collective bargaining agreements. We have asked our affiliates and state councils to resist any salary deduction on the account of COVID-19.

“We reassure our workers that our priority in these trying times remains the cautious, gradual, evidence-led and smart restart of the economy so that our workers can go back to work. We are also completely committed to the recovery of lost jobs, protection of wages, support for income and livelihood and improvement of Nigeria’s social safety net.”

Even as we await what fate will befall the workers as a result of the pandemic in the weeks ahead, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC on Thursday raised the hope that the federal government would do its utmost best to cater for their continued welfare.

His assurance came on the heels of the stimulus package unfolded by the Central Bank of Nigeria to keep businesses afloat and cushion the negative effects of the scourge. But the palliatives being distributed by the governments are yet to make any meaningful impact on the masses.

Speaking through its national spokesman, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party said, “We enjoin Nigerian workers to use the lockdown to equip themselves with information and skills that will enable them productively function in the changing global work culture and tap into opportunities that the eventual and gradual easing of the lockdown will bring. The APC acknowledges the tireless efforts, resilience, patience and commitment of the Nigerian workers in the onerous task of nation building.

“While assuring our workers that the Federal Government would continue to prioritise their welfare, the APC also assures that President Muhammadu Buhari is putting all necessary measures in place to ensure that workers and, indeed, all Nigerians are not negatively impacted from the economic effects of the pandemic now and in the future.

“The various economic stabilisation policies by the government and the establishment of the Economic Sustainability Committee by the President, which is headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is a clear demonstration of the seriousness the Federal Government attaches to the well-being of Nigerian workers in particular, and Nigerians in general.

“We urge workers not to relent in their support for this administration as we battle COVID-19, in addition to getting the nation’s economy back on its trajectory of growth as quickly as possible.

The history of the May Day celebration can be traced to 1860s, when activists in the United States of America and Canada campaigned for shorter working hours in many countries. On May 1, 1886, workers in Canada and the USA, held peaceful strikes and rallies to demand an eight-hour work day.

According to report, two days later, Chicago police killed several demonstrators at a clash between workers and scabs in that city. A rally was held in Hay market Square to protest the killings, and when the police tried to forcibly disperse the crowd, a bomb was thrown. Seven policemen were killed; dozens in the crowd were injured.

Although, none of the protesters had thrown the bomb, eight leaders of the Chicago workers movement were charged with the death of the policemen. They were all convicted. Four were executed, one died in custody, and three were given life imprisonment, but were eventually pardoned.

It was in memory of this titanic struggle and the agitation of all workers for better conditions, May 1 was declared an eight-hour holiday in 1889, by the International Workers’ Congress in Paris. In many countries May 1 is a workers’ holiday celebrated every year.

However in Nigeria, May Day as a holiday was first declared by the People Redemption Party (PRP) Government of Kano State in 1980 under the late Governor Abubakar Rimi. It became a national holiday on May 1, 1981.

