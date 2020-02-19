Anthony Joshua hits Sagamu, enrolls for National ID Card

World Heavyweight Boxing champion, Anthony Joshua arrived Sagamu, Ogun State on Wednesday to to a rapturous welcome from residents.

Joshua had earlier enrolled for the National Identity Card in Abuja as captured by the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, on its twitter handle.

The NIMC had displayed picture of Joshua enrolling for the National Identity Card and was issued a National Identity Number, NIN.

But Joshua was in Sagamu on Wednesday and met with the Akarigbo and other chiefs around 1.15pm.

Head, Anthony Joshua Supporters Club, Sagamu, popularly known as Mr Naira, was said to have confirmed Joshua’s presence in Sagamu.

Joshua, had on 7 December, 2019 defeated Andy Ruiz Jr to reclaim his world heavyweight titles which he lost in June.

Joshua won by unanimous decision as the three judges gave him the fight.

Two cards have it 118-110, the other 119-109 – all three in are favour of Anthony Joshua. He is the heavyweight champion of the world once more!

Joshua reclaimed WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world titles in front of 15,000-capacity Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

