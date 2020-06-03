Another teenage female student gang-raped, stabbed to death in Ibadan

Barely a week after a female university student was gang-raped and murdered in Benin City, Edo State, another student has been fatally raped in Ibadan.

The 18-year-old girl, Barakat Bello, of the Federal College of Animal and Production Technology, Moore Plantation in Apata, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, was attacked by the rapists at her home in Akinyele area of Ibadan.

We recalls that 100 level student of the University of Benin, Uwa Omozuwa, was brutally raped and wasted in a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Benin where she had gone to study.

President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered a full investigation into the incident, asking security agencies to hunt down the perpetrators. After killing Barakat, corpse was dumped at a point near her house, it was learnt. Both her father and the sister were not at home when the dare-devil gang struck.

“I was not at home when the incident happened. The younger sister was not at home too, she went for Qur’anic lessons but when she returned home, she saw her at the back of the house with deep cuts all over her body.

“She had been raped and stabbed to death,” Mr Kasimu Elepo, the father said. Contacted for comment, the spokesman for Oyo State Police Command, DSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the trending report on the social media has not been reported to the police.

He said he had contacted the Divisional Police Officers at Oluyole and Apata divisions on the matter. Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students, Zone D, has demanded justice for the victim, saying that the raping of women must stop.

The deceased, who was a member of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, was buried on Tuesday according to Islamic rites.

