Another prominent citizen dies in Kano

The death of a prominent Kano citizen and Chairman of Kano State Friday Mosques Imams’ Forum, Sheikh Fadhlu Dan-Almajiri, has been confirmed.

The Islamic Cleric died late on Monday night after a protracted illness at a hospital in the metropolis.

Although, funeral prayers was scheduled for Tuesday (today) at his residence at layin ‘Yan Kabalu, Fagge, in Kano metropolis.

He said Sheikh Fadhlu Dan-Almajiri died at the age of 66 and survived with many children, wives and grand children.

In his condolence message Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje said: “Sheikh Fadhlu Dan-Almajiri was a complete gentleman, whose leadership sterling qualities as a teacher and a leader proved how refined was the training he got from home.”

A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar on Tuesday Ganduje described Sheikh Dan-Almajiri during his lifetime as a very peaceful scholar, whose worldview was how to promote peace and tranquillity amongst the human race, adding that, “His understanding of Islam was peace, peace and peace. That helped much in galvanising his students to be what they are.”

