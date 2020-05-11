Another Nollywood actress dies

The motion picture industry in Nigeria has been thrown into mourning again with the death of veteran actress and filmmaker Chizoba Boye.

It was gathered that the actress died after a brief illness.

Chizoba Boye, who is the wife of veteran filmmaker, Sam Boye, was a regular face on television series, ‘Tinsel.’

They recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.

Late Chizoba, a strong advocate for Nollywood Igbo, would be remembered for her pioneering role in ‘Living in Bondage,’ ‘Checkmate,’ ‘Scandals’ among others.

