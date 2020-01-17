Another building collapses in Lagos

An uncompleted three-storeyed building, on Friday, collapsed at 12 Alasepe Street, off Community Road, Ago Palace Way, Okota in Lagos.

A yet-to-be-identified man is reportedly trapped as efforts are on to take him out.

Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osayintolu, DG Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, said the house under construction was approaching completion.

“An adult male is presently trapped under the rubble and the LRT has commenced a rescue operation”, he told newsmen.

“Impact of the collapse has affected the adjacent structure. The resultant crowd is under control

“Extrication and recovery of the trapped man is ongoing using all Emergency Light Tools at our disposal

“Once completed, the remains of the structure will undergo a Controlled Demolition exercise.

