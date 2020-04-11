Anambra records index case of Covid-19

The breakdown according the tweet showed, Lagos has 8 cases, Katsina 3, FCT 2, Niger 1, Kaduna1, Anambra 1, and Ondo 1.

The tweet partly read, “As at 09:30pm, 10th April, thete are 305 confirmed cases of #Covid19 reported in Nigeria, 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths.”

Recall that the state has been placed on lock down for two weeks with the closure of its borders, schools, and markets, among other thongs, except for those selling essential items like food and drugs.

But, despite the lock down, people still moved about freely without protective gears, social distancing, while the security personnel guarding the borders have been accused of collecting bribe ranging from N500 to N1000 to allow people into the state.

Confirming the news, the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C Don Adinuba said that the index case may have entered into the state before the closure of the boundaries two weeks ago.

He said, “People must observe social distancing because the easiest way to contact the virus is by coming close to an infected person.”

Adinuba while urging residents not to panic, said the state is already tracing persons who may have come in contact with the index case.