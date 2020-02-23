Anambra: Police arrests 38yr-old sexual predator

By Pamela Eboh, Awka

A 38-year-old man has been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command for having sex with over six boys of between 10 and 14 years old.

The suspect, Emmanuel Bassey, an indigene of Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State was said to have had carnal knowledge of the victims at different time within Ngozika Estate where he resides.

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer in the state, PPRO, SP Haruna Mohammed said, “On the 21/2/2020 at about 3:27pm,following a tip off ,Police detectives attached to B’ Division Awka arrested one Emmanuel Bassey ‘m’ aged 38years of Abi LGA of Cross Rivers State but resides at Ngozika Housing Estates,Awka.

“Suspect allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge against the order of nature with over Six Small boys of between 10 and 14 years on different occasions.

‘Meanwhile,scene of crime was visited by Police detectives and Six victims, all boys were taken to the hospital for medical examination.”

Mohammed said that the suspect has made a voluntary confessional statement to the police and blamed his act on the demons.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang has ordered for immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal investigation Department(CID)for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to Court for prosecution.

For a better society

Total Views: 87 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

