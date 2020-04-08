Anambra: One dies in family brawl

The deceased death was reportedly confirmed on arrival to Infant Jesus Hospital Amoka, following injuries he sustained in the course of the fight, while the other victim was treated and sent home.

It was learnt that the fight emanated from an argument.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Police Haruna Mohammed, said the body of the deceased was deposited at Chipon mortuary Awka for autopsy.

He said, “On the 6/4/2020 at about 6pm, there was a distress call that a fight ensued among family members in Umunam village in Ihiala council of Anambra State following a quarrel.

“As a result, two persons sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“Following the report, police operatives attached to Uli division led by the DPO CSP Ejeh Joseph visited the scene and rushed the victims to the Infant Jesus Hospital Amoka for medical attention where a medical doctor confirmed one Emeka Umezurike, aged 35 years, of same address dead on arrival while one other was treated and discharged.”