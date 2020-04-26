Anambra: Obiano relaxes lockdown, reopens markets, churches

He made the declaration during a special broadcast on Covid-19 saying that schools will remain closed while civil servants also continue to stay home.

The lockdown was part of the measure put in place by the stste government to curtail the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Obiano said that wearing of facemasks by residents of the as well as adhering to social distance is compulsory.

According to him, all state borders must remain closed until further notice.

He said, “churches are now allowed to hold activities but all worshippers must wear face mask and enforcecall World Gealtg Organisation guidelines during worship, avoiding handshakes and social distancing and others.

“All food and drug markets in the state are opened with immediate effect

The Governor added that reopening of schools and civil service would be announced soon.