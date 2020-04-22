Anambra: Confusion trails Senator Ubah’s fund raising for Coronavirus hospital

It is politically motivated – Anambra Information Commissioner

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE, Awka

Well- meaning individuals willing to donate money to Anambra State government to help contain the coronavirus spread in the state are now confused as to whose purse to make the donation to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The revelation was made by C. Don Adinuba, the Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, in an interview with DAILY CHAMPION Tuesday.

Adinuba said the alleged call by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, the senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, to donate money to him to build a hospital to fight the coronavirus pandemic has created confusion among the people as to whom or where to donate money adding that the call by the senator may have been politically motivated.

The commissioner explained that calling on prominent Anambra people to raise money for him to build a world class hospital for the management of Coronavirus which the country is fighting to contain in a matter of weeks, was unreasonable.

Adinuba said that the fund raising expedition embarked upon by Honorable Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, was far from charity; but a way of preparing himself for the 2021 governorship election in the state.

According to him, “It will take time and resources to equip such hospital and hire the right caliber of staff like doctors, nurses, and laboratory scientists trained in the management of viral cases. This is why serious-minded Nigerians are aligning with federal and state governments to equip existing hospitals, and motivate the staff members, who are on the front line in the fight against Coronavirus.”

“Senator Ubah’s “sole venture” had created a confusion among prominent Anambra people, who wanted to contribute funds to Anambra government for its fight against Coronavirus; Until these individuals and organizations began to complain about the confusion they faced while seeking to contribute funds to Anambra people, the state government was not aware of Senator Ubah’s fund drive.”

The Information Commissioner said Senator Ubah should have joined hands with the Anambra State Government in fighting the coronavirus instead of making it a political venture.

“Goodwin Ezeemo and Charles Odunukwe want to become governors after Obiano; but they donated to the state. Senator Kwankwaso is having a running battle with the current governor of Kano State; but he donated his hospital to Kano State government to help fight Coronavirus.

“Ifeanyi Ubah wants to become governor; but he wants to emerge in a crude manner; he wants to source money to build hospital to create the impression that he is the only person, who is serious over the fight against Coronavirus.”

For a better society

Total Views: 106 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

